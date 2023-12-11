ST. LOUIS — Police say an electrical transformer theft investigation led them to a 43-year-old man with an unusual story. Court records say a witness spotted two men, who didn’t appear to be Ameren electrical workers, cutting down a power near Elliot and Sullivan avenues – to steal a transformer.

It was one of two reports of damaged power poles and stolen transformers this past November 15th and 16th. A St. Louis Police investigation led them a mile away to Vincent A. Groves – who is now charged with five felonies including felony stealing and property damage.

A police probable cause statement adds “These transformers produce large amounts of oil. Defendant’s backyard appears to have a significant oil spill wherein he would have emptied those transformers before selling them.”

Court records also indicate the suspect admitted moving one of the transformers but claimed he did it because someone from the Naval Criminal Investigative Services told him to do it.

We saw someone in the backyard of the address listed in court records as the suspect’s home and shouted to him. He did not answer my shouts or my knock at the door.

Court records indicate the suspect was issued a criminal summons and is not in custody. He’s been summoned for a January 2nd court date.

Additional police evidence includes a court entry that says the “…defendant had receipts for hundreds of pounds of metal and cooper sold at a recycling center.”

Ameren Communications added in a statement, “Tampering with electric infrastructure is illegal and poses serious safety concerns, which is why we work closely with law enforcement to protect the energy grid.”