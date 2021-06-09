Man who lost his brother to gun violence makes good on his promise to protect and serve others

ST. LOUIS – Officer Jayson Bagsby made good on his goal after telling us in August 2020 he wanted to protect and serve. He’s now a St. Louis Police officer working overnights out of the North Patrol Division.

Bagsby was assigned to the area he wished for because he’d already been serving the northside of the city as an EMT/firefighter.

“It was actually super exciting when I saw it, since you have six different districts,” he said. “You can go anywhere from South to Central to North, and when I saw that I was like, ‘Yes!’”

FOX 2 first met Bagsby last summer after an unimaginable family tragedy. His younger brother, 20-year-old Arie Bagsby, was shot and killed while riding in a car near Lindell Boulevard and Grand Avenue on July 13, 2020.

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was eating dinner nearby with a friend. He heard the shots and ran to help, saying at the time, “My buddy immediately started CPR on the first victim, I got over to the second one.”

Greitens was there for Arie’s last breath. He met with Arie’s family and learned that the family tragedy only fueled Jayson Bagsby’s desire to protect and serve. We talked to Bagsby about it in an August 2020 Fox Files report.

“The way I’ve always been, you can’t just shut down,” he told us at the time.

On Wednesday, Officer Bagsby told us he was pleasantly surprised at the positive reaction he received from our August report on his desire to serve.

“I was like, hmm, a lot of people do support it,” he said.

Now three weeks into his new job, he believes any interaction, no matter how small, could make a difference for someone. He said he hopes to, “…alleviate some of the problems that are out there and ongoing and try to stop those problems before they get even worse and out of hand.”