Man who says Missouri caseworker forced him to lie about sex abuse is backed by his former foster parents

ST. LOUIS – New details are contained in an eye-opening email from former foster parents who say they also remember what happened 30 years ago.

This new report is tied to reports from three former foster kids. They all say a Missouri caseworker forced them to lie as kids and accuse their uncle of molesting them.

The Britton brothers were 8, 9, and 10 years of age, respectively, when they say Division of Family Services caseworker Don Manhal took them from their family for truancy and split them into three different homes.

The Brittons say Manhal would visit them in those foster homes, get them alone, and have sexually charged conversations with them.

Manhal was later convicted of molesting a different child. He died in prison in 2010.

In a 2007 video deposition, Clinton Britton said, “(Manhal) would tell me when I was 8 or 9 years old that masturbation – he would tell me to masturbate in the shower and stuff like that.”

An attorney followed up, “How would that make you feel?”

“Very uncomfortable because I didn’t know what sex – I didn’t know what any of that was until probably 7 or 8 years later,” Clinton said.

The three Britton brothers testified under oath to attorneys trying to clear the name of their uncle—Curtis Scott Hansen—who was forced to register as a sex offender for life.

The brothers say Manhal forced them to make up a story about Hansen so they could return to their birth parents.

“We were throwing up red flags the whole time,” Clinton told Fox 2 in a recent interview. “Telling foster parents, telling counselors it didn’t happen; therapists (that) it didn’t happen.”

Fox 2 found Clinton’s foster parents, who confirm his testimony. Alta Duncan declined to talk on camera. She says she and her retired pastor husband Ray are private people.

However, she did email Fox 2 the following statement:

“Clinton came to our home as a foster child when he was 9 years old. He had already been in the foster care system for about a year. After he was with us for a while he stated the things that were said about Scott abusing them were not true; nothing like that had ever happened to him. Clinton initiated the conversation saying he was bothered and confused about the way things had turned out. He wanted to go home and did not see any reason why he could not go home.” Ray and Alta Duncan

Fox 2 asked Clinton why they lied those 30 years ago.

“I decided if I do this, I go home,” he said. “I mean, I went along with it, but then all while the whole time I am telling my foster parents at different times, different people, everybody, ‘No. It didn’t really happen!’”

Fox 2 has been asking Missouri’s governor, prosecutors, and the state corrections department what they’re going to do about clearing Curtis Scott Hansen’s name – when all three of these boys, now grown men, say abuse never happened.

We’re still waiting for answers.