JENNINGS, Mo. – As a Jennings resident complains about his truck being towed from his driveway for having expired tags, the FOX Files uncovered the city’s mayor may have a problem sitting in his own driveway.

Robert Cotton Sr. called the FOX Files after he blocked a tow truck while the city tried to seize it.

“The city inspector came by to tow by vehicle off my private property,” Cotton said last month. “It’s not in the street, it’s not blocking the sidewalk.”

He hadn’t driven the truck in several years because of mechanical issues. His plates expired in 2017.

When the FOX Files first questioned Jennings Mayor Gary Johnson about it in June, he said Cotton’s truck had been tagged and later declared derelict and abandoned.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“License plates expired five years (ago) or whatever it was. Windows opened,” Johnson said at the time.

While the FOX Files investigated the city’s ordinance, our cameras captured a car parked outside the mayor’s home with tags that expired in 2019.

We asked the mayor about it outside his house.

“Hey look, you can do whatever you want to do. Just don’t talk to me no more,” Johnson said.

At first, the mayor said it had only been parked there for a day. However, a photo taken in August 2022 reveals the car parked in the same spot.

The mayor then argued there’s a difference between the car with expired tags in his driveway and Cotton’s vehicle, which the city wanted towed.

“(The car)’s going to start, and when it starts, you’re going to give me 25 push-ups,” he told FOX Files report Mitch McCoy.

There was no bet or agreement made.

The car did start and because it did, the mayor said he’s not in violation of his city’s code.

Inoperable and other vehicles on private property deemed a public hazard. It shall be unlawful for the parking or storage on private property, driveways of private property, rear back areas of private property, unapproved areas of private property or public property of vehicles which are inoperable, derelict or in violation of a state vehicle safety inspection statute and vehicles which do not display thereon current state license plates or current city stickers issued to that vehicle. Any such vehicle is a public safety hazard. The owner of such vehicle and the owner of the private property with the stored or parked vehicle is subject to prosecution and to the penalties as set out herein. Jennings Vehicle Ordinance

The mayor would not answer any follow-up questions about his car, if it was in violation or if his city has been seeking administrative warrants to tow cars without the push-ups.

“You’re trying to hold me to some odd. You just betted me 25 push-ups, and you’re not going to do them,” Johnson said.

The mayor refused to answer whether the city received an administrative search warrant form the municipal judge to take Cotton’s truck.

“You won’t give me my push-ups,” Johnson said. “Twenty, 25 push-ups. 25 push-ups.”

The mayor then invited the FOX Files to a block party the city is hosting on July 29.

Jennings is not the only city to tow vehicles from private property. In Calverton Park, the city is taking cars from driveways for having expired tags.

Attorneys argue expired tags mean no safety inspection or emissions test has been performed, making them safety hazards.

In Calverton Park, the city’s code enforcement gets an administrative search warrant from the municipal judge to take the cars.

The FOX Files kept pushing Mayor Johnson for answers and asked again if he’s received any administrative search warrants to take people’s cars.

“Here’s what’s going to happen. If you can’t give me my 25 (push-ups) that we betted, then you and I, we can’t have any more conversations,” Johnson said.

St. Louis County police stopped the City of Jennings from towing Cotton’s truck. The mayor will not say how many cars the city has taken from people’s driveway.

The FOX Files spotted the mayor showing up to last month’s city council meeting in a different car from the one in the driveway. He was driving a car with dealer tags. It was also parked outside his house.

FOX 2 has requested copies of the warrants under Missouri’s open-records law.