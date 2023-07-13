JENNINGS, Mo. – The mayor of Jennings has been driving a car with dealer plates while a car with expired tags is parked in his home’s driveway.

The Fox Files started to investigate towing practices after a resident called FOX 2 to report the city was trying to tow his vehicle with expired tags from his private driveway.

St. Louis County police officers were called, and the truck was never towed.

While trying to get answers about the tow, Jennings Mayor Gary Johnson canceled our interview and began ignoring our calls. We waited for him to show up at a city council meeting and, when he did, the mayor was driving a car with dealer tags.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, the plates are connected to Drive Right Auto on West Florissant.

Missouri Secretary of State records reveal the business is owned by two men; neither are Gary Johnson. One of the owners appears to be the mayor’s business partner in a home rental company.

We had more questions about the car and spotted the vehicle a few days later outside the mayor’s home, including an old car with plates that expired in 2019.

“Hey, look. You can do whatever you want to do, just don’t talk to me anymore,” Johnson told the Fox Files.

The mayor ended up showing us a dealer’s license that expires next May, which he said, gives him the okay to drive a car with dealer plates.

The Fox Files discovered the car had been purchased from an auto auction just a few weeks ago. Missouri law is clear: a car can only have dealer tags when it’s being held for re-sale. The mayor did not say if his Chrysler is for sale.

The Fox Files went to Drive Right Auto. Despite the posted 9-6 business hours, the open sign was off at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and the doors were locked.

After reaching one of the owners by phone, he agreed to an interview, but then canceled right before the scheduled meet time.

Before canceling the interview, the owner confirmed by phone that the mayor is under contract at Drive Right Auto, works off commission, but because he wasn’t in the office, he could not say the last time Johnson sold a car. The owner would not say if cars are sold on the lot.

The mayor said because the car with expired plates in his driveway could start, it’s not a safety hazard and not in violation of the city’s ordinance.

The Department of Revenue has strict policies on who’s issued dealer tags because of tax purposes. To see the complete rules, click here.