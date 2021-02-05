Missouri National Guard, health officials organize massive vaccination clinic in Farmington

FOX Files

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, Mo. – A FOX 2 crew spent the past two days essentially embedded with the Missouri National Guard and medical teams as they pulled together a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Farmington. The effort may have set a record in Missouri for most vaccinations at a single event.

Thirty Missouri Air National Guard members from across the state had boots on the ground in Farmington more than 24 hours before the first shot, transforming the town of fewer than 20,000 people into a frontline in the battle against the virus.

St. Francois County Health Director Linda Ragsdale said the county health clinic in nearby Park Hills had managed about 40 shots-per-day.

Just after noon on Wednesday, enough vaccine arrived at the clinic for 2,200 to 2,300 doses. They would be given in out span of about 9 hours a day later at the Farmington Civic Center.

“Rehearse, rehearse, rehearse,” said Lt. Col. Dan Schepers, Missouri Air National Guard. “That’s what we’re going to do to make sure this is as smooth for the citizens as possible.”

The Guard teamed with an army of city workers, and first responders, turning the Civic Center gym into one big clinic on Wednesday. They mapped and tested traffic flow so medical teams could focus on how best to get needles into arms.

“I like to think of it as we’re the stage crew, they’re the stars of it,” Lt. Col. Schepers said.

“Absolutely, we have the National Guard backing us up,” Ragsdale said. “Literally, this is a community coming together. To pull this off from registration to the vaccinating, there’s a long road in between there in connecting all those dots.”

At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Guard members started checking people in as they pulled into the Civic Center parking lot at their assigned times. Those getting shots had to be age 65 and older and registered during a two and a half week sign up period. Among the first 600 into the building were Bill and Judy Ware of Farmington.

For them, the shots couldn’t have fallen on a better day: Judy’s birthday. It turned out to be quite the birthday party.

“We’ve been almost giddy,” Judy said.

“I was amazed on how many medical people are in here doing this,” Bill Ware said. “The National Guard has done such a good job of directing everybody. We didn’t have any wait in the parking lot. It was just every easily done.”

They’d been to company Christmas parties in the same gym and were very moved by what they saw their Thursday: a vaccination assembly line, churning out more than 200 shots per hour.

“This is the beginning. We will get there. It may take us a little while but we’ll get there,” Ragsdale said. “This is a very good start for our community.”

The total number of vaccinations would amount to about 5% of the county’s population, said Dr. Scott Kirkley of BJC Parkland Health Center. It was a big step for a county where the previous health director left her job after getting threats over mask orders.

“After being in a county that struggled so much with the idea of a mask mandate…the biggest thing is it just gives me hope,” Dr. Kirkley said. “It gives me hope that more people will survive this; that families won’t have to wonder if they’ve given it to each other and someone has a bad outcome.

“The future state of this will require the vaccine to be given not just at an event like this or at the county health department but at every doctor’s office, every pharmacy, and everybody that can put a needle in an arm. If we want to (reach) the number of people to reach herd immunity, we’re all going to have to be pulling in the same direction at the same time.”

Those hopes drive the close to 150 volunteers, 80 health care workers from Parkland Health Center and the county health department, along with the Guard, to do this all over again for second doses in three weeks.

“We haven’t Christmas yet with our 5-year-old (granddaughter),” Judy Ware said. “Hopefully, we can get back to somewhat normal life; see our kids; see our friends. It’s been a long haul.”

The mass vaccination event across the state of Missouri had averaged about 2,000 vaccinations, each, according to a spokeswoman for Governor Mike Parson.

The effort in Farmington may have topped them all.

“This means a lot to us and the rest of the Guard to get this done so people can get back to normal as quickly and safely as possible,” Lt. Col. Schepers said. “Smiling faces and waving when they leave, that’s huge.”

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About the FOX Files

The Fox Files are groundbreaking investigations you won’t see anywhere else. The series is well known for breaking the Pam Hupp story nationally. The reports that led to the exoneration of Russ Faria. But, it is far from the only time in which our investigations led to overturned convictions and freedom for the wrongfully accused. The Fox Files investigations do not fit into just one category, other than the fact our reports shine a light on issues and corruption in ways you won’t see anywhere else.

You won’t know what to expect as our reports often take twists that surprise even Fox Files investigator Chris Hayes.

“You never know where the truth will lead and you have to keep searching for it, even when you think you might be done,” Hayes said.

From getting arrested for trying to cover a public meeting, to getting law enforcement involved in his report about a daycare fight club, the Fox Files has been at the forefront of breaking news investigations in the St. Louis area.

It doesn’t stop just in St. Louis. The Pam Hupp/Russ Faria story took him to Lincoln County. Fox 2 was the first to report, nationally, on the synthetic drug epidemic when it began in St. Charles County, MO. In St. Louis County, our Fox Files reporting led to the dismantling of some police departments, including the departments of Uplands Park and Jennings. And in the City of St. Louis, our investigations led to swift government actions, such as our report that led to the Governor’s ordered shut down of a daycare.

Our reporting in St. Louis also led to former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ exclusive Fox Files interviews involving his court fight to oust the chief prosecutor while attempting to prove that political corruption led to an illegal overturning of a state election.

“It’s not always bad news,” Hayes said about a recent victory for a restaurant in his coverage of a St. Clair County Illinois issue. A Fox Files report, exposing a health department’s mistake over the COVID-19 pandemic, led to an overturning of a decision, allowing the business to open for limited inside dining.

Another investigation took us to Madison County, where prosecutors praised Fox 2’s coverage while shutting down an illegal synthetic drug business – and to Monroe County, where we uncovered key evidence in the Chris Coleman murder trial.

Even the national media, continues reaching out to local affiliate Fox 2 KTVI and the Fox Files, for its work on cases that are important to St. Louis. When you see a network television’s coverage of St. Louis, you’ll often see that they gathered information that was first uncovered right here.

More local COVID-19 maps and stats

Popular

Latest News

More News