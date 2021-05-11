Missouri regulators scramble to reopen a DMV amidst bizarre controversy

FOX Files

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Mo. – A DMV in Troy, Missouri is at the center of the dispute between two parties who both say they should be running it.

The state of Missouri is now stepping in to manage the DMV on Cherry Street, which reopened this week under limited staffing and strange circumstances. The Troy Chamber of Commerce won the bid to operate the location, but they’re being locked out for a reason you have to see to believe.

Last week, we watched drivers constantly turned away. Many couldn’t wait another day.

“It’s virtually impossible for me to get (my registration) and now here it is closed,” Steve Villinger said.

Some left without plates, searching for another DMV. Trinity Allen has just a few days before her temp tags expire.

“Now I have to drive to Bowling Green just to get it done and that’s 45-minute-to-an-hour drive,” she said.

While the Wentzville location was closer, Allen feared everyone from Troy would be flooding that location.

“This is a very busy (DMV) office, so it’s a constant stream of people all the time,” Troy Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rachel South said.

South’s chamber of commerce was supposed to be opening the DMV this month after winning their bid with the State.

“We were ecstatic. I’m sure they could hear me hollering all the way down the building,” she said. “When the chamber ran it years ago, that money is put right back into our business community.”

The chamber won a recent bid in a scoring process that evaluates elements the state believes will provide the best customer service. Bidders are scored by points – the most of which you can get for being close to the DMV. The Troy Chamber of Commerce is right next to it.

“We’re in the same building,” South said. “If there’s a problem they know where to find us.”

The Troy DMV has recently been operated by a company called Koester and Koester, which operates DMVs across the state and is located in Bowling Green. That would have given the chamber an advantage in the latest bid, except the Koesters bid under a new name, LO Management, listing an address less than a mile away – 491 W. Wood Street.

South visited that address.

“I found a lot – an empty lot,” she said. “It was very strange and then I made a couple calls to our county assessor and our 911 to verify the address.”

That’s why the state awarded the chamber of commerce, but LO Management protested contending their bid is the lowest and best—adding in a letter to the state—the empty lot is not really their address and saying, “LO Management was deprived of 24 points it should have received based on a simple, understandable mistake.”

It provided a commercial lease contract showing a “rental amount of $1,500 for six months” at 491 W. Wood. Then the leasing agent wrote an affidavit saying that address was written down by mistake and that it was really located right down the road at 195 W. Wood Street.

Google Maps brought us to a building marked 157 W. Wood. With some searching, we learned 195 is listed in the building marked 157. It’s under renovation. We then called the contact number and reached co-owner James Koester.

When visiting 157 Wood, we asked, “How can I find out where LO Management is?
James Koester answered, “Uh, I don’t know if it even exists anymore. Is that that license office?”

We answered: “Correct, it’s what is vying to win the bid for the license office.”

“I don’t really know where it’s at. I’ve never been to it,” Koester said.

Office Manager DJ Koester later called to say this was a valid, bonafide location that they were prepared to renovate and move into. He said he’d been here personally and that the state would have also learned that if they had called like we did.

A judge agreed it deserves investigation, issuing a temporary restraining order and barring the chamber of commerce from taking over the Troy DMV.

“As of right now, the chamber and the community members have been an innocent bystander in this entire process,” South said. “We wish it could go more peacefully and more smoothly so that this community can be serviced the way it should be.”

Since the state already kicked out the Koesters, it’s using $150,000 in tax dollars to run the office while a judge decides the true winning bidder. The state reopened the office Monday. A judge will decide who takes over this summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About the FOX Files

The Fox Files are groundbreaking investigations you won’t see anywhere else. The series is well known for breaking the Pam Hupp story nationally. The reports that led to the exoneration of Russ Faria. But, it is far from the only time in which our investigations led to overturned convictions and freedom for the wrongfully accused. The Fox Files investigations do not fit into just one category, other than the fact our reports shine a light on issues and corruption in ways you won’t see anywhere else.

You won’t know what to expect as our reports often take twists that surprise even Fox Files investigator Chris Hayes.

“You never know where the truth will lead and you have to keep searching for it, even when you think you might be done,” Hayes said.

From getting arrested for trying to cover a public meeting, to getting law enforcement involved in his report about a daycare fight club, the Fox Files has been at the forefront of breaking news investigations in the St. Louis area.

It doesn’t stop just in St. Louis. The Pam Hupp/Russ Faria story took him to Lincoln County. Fox 2 was the first to report, nationally, on the synthetic drug epidemic when it began in St. Charles County, MO. In St. Louis County, our Fox Files reporting led to the dismantling of some police departments, including the departments of Uplands Park and Jennings. And in the City of St. Louis, our investigations led to swift government actions, such as our report that led to the Governor’s ordered shut down of a daycare.

Our reporting in St. Louis also led to former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ exclusive Fox Files interviews involving his court fight to oust the chief prosecutor while attempting to prove that political corruption led to an illegal overturning of a state election.

“It’s not always bad news,” Hayes said about a recent victory for a restaurant in his coverage of a St. Clair County Illinois issue. A Fox Files report, exposing a health department’s mistake over the COVID-19 pandemic, led to an overturning of a decision, allowing the business to open for limited inside dining.

Another investigation took us to Madison County, where prosecutors praised Fox 2’s coverage while shutting down an illegal synthetic drug business – and to Monroe County, where we uncovered key evidence in the Chris Coleman murder trial.

Even the national media, continues reaching out to local affiliate Fox 2 KTVI and the Fox Files, for its work on cases that are important to St. Louis. When you see a network television’s coverage of St. Louis, you’ll often see that they gathered information that was first uncovered right here.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News