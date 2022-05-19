ST. LOUIS — More St. Louis families say they’re stuck living in a burned-out apartment building. St. Luke’s Plaza Apartments on Enright burned the day after Mother’s Day.

The fire broke out after an arson in one of the apartment units. On Wednesday, FOX 2 helped find a new home for the man across the hall from where the fire started. By Thursday, we found residents downstairs who said they still had nowhere to go.

“The smell, the smoke is all in the walls,” Johnnay Brown said.

Brown says it’s too smoky to reconnect her fire alarm.

“I had to take it out because the smoke was so strong,” she said. “It kept going off.”

She can’t turn on the air conditioning because the vents are filled with soot.

It’s the second day in a row we were inside the 24-unit apartment building. It was struck by an arsonist on May 9. Firefighters rescued several residents and police caught the suspect, who’s now in jail on a felony charge.

More than a week after the fire, we learned some families had nowhere else to go and featured this story of a man named Aaron Walker. His apartment is directly across the hall from where the fire began.

Walker got results right after our interview. Apartment management got him a new apartment in a different building nearby. We saw him moving today, and he told us, “Thank you because it needs to get help. We needed that help.”

He recognized others were still living inside and he added, “I’m hoping the people downstairs get apartments and places to live and stuff because it’s bad.”

About a half dozen apartments appear to still be occupied. A Navy veteran, who did not want to be identified said, “A lot of people really can’t believe it.”

He added that he’s too busy earning a paycheck to fight for himself to get out.

“I work a lot,” the veteran said. “I try to keep my mind off of all this that is going on, so I work and sleep. This is just irritating to me.”

A local doctor told FOX 2 that short-term exposure to soot can damage your airways and long-term exposure can contribute to respiratory disease.

Management told said they agree no one should be living in the building and that they’re working as fast as they can to find safe places for those remaining. The complex includes other apartment buildings nearby that were not impacted by the fire.

It seemed strange though, that we noticed the leasing office overnight put up new balloons and signs saying, “Now leasing.”

“Like this means units [are] available, and also my friend just got an application for an apartment,” said Brown.

Apartment management told FOX 2 off-camera that it does not mean a new applicant will get an apartment before someone who’s currently in a burned-out unit.

They said clean-up continues at a rapid pace and they will get the remaining people out of this smoke-filled apartment building any day now.