Nightly crowds on Main Street St. Charles look more like Mardi Gras

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Video shot over the weekend of Main Street in St. Charles looked like it might have been a college game night at Mizzou or Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

Stephan Fields, who lives on Main Street, said it’s like that every night lately.

“They’re standing in line for so long, they’re going partying in the street instead of waiting to get into bars,” he said.

Fields said he believes people may be coming to St. Charles because of restrictions in other cities.

“I mean, everything closes early in St. Louis, if it is open. And in St. Louis, they actually enforce their capacity limits in their restaurants,” he said. “The patios here are packed.”

Restrictions in St. Louis temporarily closed bars in July for reported violations. One of the owners of the Wheelhouse said he was considering moving out of St. Louis. Now it appears customers have already moved on – to St. Charles.

St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said this problem would be solved immediately if St. Louis eased restrictions. Since that doesn’t appear to be happening anytime soon, the mayor said he’s meeting with his executive team on an action plan, which he said he’d share with FOX 2 on Wednesday.

“You can walk around down here with liquor. It’s just like a huge party,” he said. “There’s lines of traffic all day long. There’s lines of traffic until 2 a.m.”

The mayor said he’s already increased police patrols, but it’s hard to keep up because he said people are literally arriving in buses. He said they will get a handle on it – and we’ll be back tomorrow with his solutions.