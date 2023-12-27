ST. LOUIS – After the abrupt closure of a St. Louis nursing care facility, thieves are going on a crime spree inside.

Carolyn Hawthorne worked at Northview Village for nearly 11 years. Her aunt lived there for three. That all came to an end on December 15, when the facility closed.

“I was in her [aunt] room and I happened to look out the window and vans started shuttling in,” she said. “Different vans from different nursing homes. I’m like, this is really real.”

Hawthorne said word of the closure started to spread on social media, which led looters to the front and side doors, even while workers and the 185 residents were still inside.

St. Louis police were called as cleaning supplies and TVs made it to the front door. Hawthorne said she tried to stop some of them.

“They were trying to take buffers, televisions, house cleaning supplies,” she said.

She said some of the thieves put the items back, but others ran out the door.

Three days after the closure, police were called about people going in and out of Northview Village and taking things.

According to a probable cause statement, officers found a 44-year-old homeless man with two handsaws on him. He’s been charged with second-degree burglary.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office refused to charge the 28-year-old woman, who was allegedly with the man. A spokesperson said she couldn’t say why charges were refused, then said to ask the police.

The crime spree hasn’t stopped, though.

Employees at the building said officers were called 24 hours ago about thieves stealing copper in the basement. No arrests were made.

St. Louis City Senior Fund Executive Director Jamie Opsal confirmed the break-in during a meeting Tuesday.

“People came into the nursing home and stole all these people’s personal belongings—their televisions, their telephones—and ransacked the place,” Opsal said.

Opsal received approval Tuesday to allocate $174,000 to help replace basic items for some residents and case management services.

“There was one person that was moved with no pants, no shoes, no socks,” Opsal said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When FOX 2 stopped by the building on Wednesday, an employee at the front door, who refused to identify themselves, said some staffers had ransacked the place before leaving on December 15. Hawthorne later confirmed the accusation and said a housekeeper tried stealing toilet paper.

“People being unkind, not caring—that’s the message it sends. It lacks morals and ethics,” she said.

As for Hawthorne’s 76-year-old aunt, she’s missing her TV, wallet and identification.

“A close family friend replaced her television,” Hawthorne said. “She has her cell phone; she’s still in communication with family. I saw her on Christmas. It’s an adjustment for her. She’s used to seeing me every day.”