ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A series of smash and grab robberies in north St. Louis County this past December cost one business alone thousands of dollars.

Five teens reportedly hit six businesses in in just over one hour on Dec. 6, 2022. That’s according to court records, which indicate the suspects stole about $3,500 in tobacco, electronics, and clothing, from the Family Dollar at 9882 Halls Ferry.

“Oh, these people need to stop it,” customer Jordan Thomas said. “They need to be in jail.”

Thomas says she’s surprised people could steal thousands from a Family Dollar. The front door remains boarded up.

“Most of these places are still boarded up,” Thomas said. “They need help.”

Court records say the teens hit all six locations within 72 minutes.

Businesses not only lost cash and products, but also faced the added repair costs from broken windows, doors, and other property.

At the Neat Bar & Restaurant, suspects reportedly stole $2,300 and damaged more than $3,000 in property.

A Conoco gas station near I-270 and New Halls Ferry still has a boarded-up window

from where suspects raided the cash drawer.

Two Shell gas stations were also hit, including one in Normandy, where the suspects reportedly stole cash. Then 16 minutes later, court records say they were in the University City Shell at Hanley and Delmar to steal tobacco and Nyquil.

The teens reportedly tried and failed to get money out of a car wash coin machine on Rock Road.

Court records show St. Louis County police determined the suspects were using a stolen Hyundai to commit their crimes.

Police report finding that car, which appears to have led to enough additional evidence to identify five juveniles involved. One of them is a 16-year-old, who was taken into juvenile custody.

“St. Louis needs to be better,” Thomas said.

Police continue working the case in an effort to hold all of the suspects accountable.