ST. LOUIS – Even the police were surprised to find a 12-year-old girl among the suspects involved in an overnight crime spree. Investigators said the suspects were looking for guns in cars.

On Monday morning, FOX 2 captured the end of a police pursuit on North Broadway in St. Louis. Police said three suspects rammed a St. Ann police car to get away.

They did not get far from where that pursuit ended, near the Bellefontaine cemetery. Police said the suspects ran to another car they had stashed nearby and only made it about three miles away, where police found them again in the Baden neighborhood on Harlan Avenue. St. Ann police arrested two adults who were with the 12-year-old girl.

“Personally, this is probably one of the youngest females that I’ve come in contact with in regard to any crimes like car clotting,” said Lt. Monica Ruelas for the St. Ann Police Department.

Ruelas said more than 30 cars were hit on residential streets, like St. Martha and St. Henry.

“They got us,” said Randy Bell, a resident. “…neighbor was knocking on the door, saying my son’s truck window got broke out, and his truck window got broke out.”

In Bell’s case, the criminals did not even get what they were looking for.

“Their main focus is firearms,” Ruelas said. “Especially if you have any bags or anything that—backpacks, bags that are in view—those are the vehicles they are targeting. They’re not necessarily targeting a specific vehicle to break into, but mostly looking for firearms.”

St. Ann police reported two firearms recovered in the arrests. Police sought charges against two suspects in their early 20s, both with criminal records. They later secured charges against 22-year-old Michael Andrew Fleming for five criminal counts including armed criminal action and first-degree assault.

The young girl was taken to juvenile authorities.

“We went to St. Louis Family Courts. We presented the case,” Ruelas said. “At this point, she has no prior cases. She’s not being detained. Now she’s back with her parents able to do this again tonight.”