ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pregnant MoDOT worker could have survived a November 2021 work zone crash if a protective truck had been used. It’s a safety measure not required in work zones where the speed limit is lower than 45.

Kaitlyn Anderson died with her baby, along with another MoDOT worker, in a work zone where the speed limit was 40. The state is standing by its safety decision that offered no protection.

Anderson would have turned 26 on March 28. Her baby, Jaxx, was due the next day. She lived with her aunt, Tabitha Moore, who told us how good life was before the fatal crash.

“We used to joke with her that she was going to rub a hole through her belly before Jaxx got here because she would spend so much time rubbing her big ol’ baby bump,” Moore said.

Kaitlyn and her baby both died in the work zone crash last November on Telegraph Road over Interstate 255. A second worker also died. A third barely survived. Moore is demanding changes from MoDOT.

“You didn’t give them the proper equipment. You didn’t have the proper procedures in place. Now we’ve lost three,” she said. “Kaitlyn’s gone. Jaxx is gone. James Brooks is gone. They can never come back, and we don’t want to see this happen to another family.”

Moore argues that MoDOT should’ve done more than put out warning cones. She said it should’ve used a protective truck.

The MoDOT worker who survived that November day, Michael Brown, shared photos of protective trucks, also called TMAs, at other work zones.

MoDOT only requires them if the speed limit is 45 and over. The speed limit at the crash scene on Telegraph was 40.

Moore said her niece Kaitlyn used to drive a protective truck as her job and that Kaitlyn had asked to change assignments after getting hit three times while pregnant.

“She said ‘I’ve been hit a lot, so many times, it’s really making me nervous. Being pregnant I’d like to have a safer job,’” Moore said her niece told supervisors, adding, “The safer job they gave her was striping, painting the road on Telegraph with no buffer truck.”

MoDOT declined to talk on camera with FOX 2 and would not answer specific questions. We asked about work zone safety. Instead, a spokesman said MoDOT is following national guidelines.

Moore promises this isn’t the last you’ll hear from her.

“The state – you should be held to a higher standard,” she said. “You should be raising the bar to every other company out there and that’s the bottom line. They should have been protected.”

Tabatha Moore recently wrote this open letter to MoDOT, from the perspective of her deceased niece and her baby.