ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 has learned that at least one employee in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, who resigned in frustration, has withdrawn that resignation. We’ve also learned about others who left are now thinking about returning.

Those ripples started immediately following St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s announcement last that she’s resigning, effective June 1.

It’s also important to keep in mind the families impacted by crime, who still fear justice for them, may already be lost.

“I’m my son’s voice,” said Neekia Danfort, who wears her son Isaiah’s name on her arm and glasses. “Just to know he’s always with me.”

“I don’t think you ever caught him really upset,” she said.

Isaiah was killed January 2022 in the Carondelet neighborhood, by a suspect with an AR-type rifle. He was 25.

The accused shooter, Quinton Roberts, was supposed to go to trial this past April, when Danfort said the prosecutor did not show.

“It’s hard to represent him. I would really like to when you really don’t have that support from the circuit attorney’s office,” she said.

The prosecutor on her son’s case has resigned, but is still assigned to the May 22 trial date.

“You don’t have that support from them,” she said. “Even if it’s just a phone call.”

Attorney Chris Faerber said he saw signs of implosion several years ago when he quit.

“I could just see chaos descending on the office,” he said.

Now that Gardner has announced she’s stepping down after this month, Faerber said he would consider a return to service.

“Under the right circumstances, and with the right person, yes,” he said. “I just hope that the individuals involved in choosing the replacement do an exhaustive vetting process, because the citizens of St. Louis deserve more than just mediocrity, which would be a substantial step up.”

Faerber said there are others considering a return, as well as someone currently employed who was going to leave, and is not anymore.

“I know there’s one who withdrew his resignation,” Faerber said.

Will it be soon enough? FOX 2 has identified 10 scheduled trials over the next two weeks in which the assigned prosecutor has resigned.

Danfort said she and her mother waited five hours at court the day a prosecutor failed to show; just waiting for someone to tell them the court date had been moved.

“If you’re going to be late, let us know. If you’re not coming, let us know,” she said.

Meanwhile, the circuit attorney’s office is currently running a LinkedIn campaign to recruit new employees. Two big trials are set for first thing Tuesday morning with no assigned prosecutor. We’ll be in court to see if the circuit attorney’s office does anything to cover them.