ST. LOUIS – A Georgia man accused of stealing from slot machines at small St. Louis area businesses is known to some as a cross-country game cheater.

St. Louis County authorities said 29-year-old Tio Robinson is facing a felony stealing charge (Class C felony) because the value totaled more than $25,000.

Investigators said Robinson, along with other men, were able to obtain winnings from the machines by altering a $100 bill with a string attached, then pulling it out, ultimately tricking the machine into thinking money had been inserted.

Police said the thieves targeted four businesses in the metro, including Garner’s Market located at Seibert Avenue and Morgan Ford Road.

Cijo Mathews is the owner of the family-operated grocery store. One day, he noticed a group of individuals come in and target the slot machines.

“It’s not fair,” he said. “We work hard every day for the money that’s being earned and made.”

Mathews said he’s out about $3,000, but he’s still counting up his losses.

“It could mean the difference between being able to make payroll or not,” he said.

He said it’s unlikely he will get the money back, but he hopes there will be justice.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said Robinson worked with others to pull of the scheme, cheating their way into more than $30,000.

“The public needs to be aware,” Bell said. “It’s good that you’re doing this story because people need to be aware, and the convenience stores need to be aware that this type of fraud can happen.”

Court records show Robinson is facing a felony stealing charge and is being held on a $75,000 bond in St. Louis County. It appears he was arrested in St. Louis County after being released from the jail in St. Charles County where he’s facing similar charges.

The Fox Files has uncovered Robinson has been accused of cheating slot machines in Virginia as well. Robinson’s attorney did not return FOX 2’s call for a comment.

Mathews said it’s time for Robinson to earn a real living.

“He needs to find another job, find something else to do,” Mathews said.

The St. Louis County Police Department said if you know Robinson or have any information about the theft, you are asked to call the authorities.