Report: Shopping trip led up to daycare child wandering alone near busy road

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — We now know what led up to the shocking story of a toddler who wandered alone out of his Belleville daycare.

According to a Belleville police report and an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigative report, the daycare owner needed to leave the daycare to buy grapes. That trip reportedly left a sick worker alone with 12 children.

In December 2021, a 21-month-old wandered alone from an in-home provider. A stranger spotted him crying. We interviewed the good Samaritan this past December when she said, “To just pull up and see a baby, I was just so shocked by it.”

She said she found the toddler feet away from North Belt West. She added, “He was just standing there, just crying, and I picked him up like, ‘What’s wrong? Where’d you come from?’”

She said it took a while to find out where he came from. She described knocking on random apartment doors and asking, “Is anybody missing a baby?” She eventually learned the child had wandered from the daycare a football field away.

The daycare provider wouldn’t say much to FOX 2 at the time. Ladonna Tunstall said back then, “I wasn’t horrified by it. I know the little boy was fine.”

The investigative reports we obtained offer more detail. In a DCFS report, we obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, a social worker wrote that the daycare owner said “…she left and drove across the street to pick up some grapes for lunch.”

The report does not say if the grapes, which are often considered choking hazards, were meant for the children.

The report continued, “She left one assistant alone with 12 children,” and also, “She also leaves her assistant at one end of the home behind a closed door.”

A police officer wrote in his separate report that the worker left behind told him, “I was not feeling good, so I secured the front door and was in the restroom for about 3-5 minutes. (The child) broke the cloth strap that helped keep the door secured and went out the front door.”

The daycare owner did not respond to our follow-up phone calls and text message. The in-home daycare maintains its Illinois license, with DCFS warnings from the State to keep a proper worker/child ratio and to start keeping an attendance record.