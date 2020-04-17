Restaurants say Missouri’s curbside liquor waiver is already saving jobs

ST. LOUIS – Mission Taco said it made more than $4,000 Wednesday night alone, its first night taking advantage of the change.

Fox 2 exposed the liquor rule last Friday, in which Missouri regulators were still insisting restaurants separate the alcohol from the mixers.

Mission Taco said it was more convenient for customers and more profitable for restaurants to premix the ingredients.

Missouri regulators did not back down until Tuesday afternoon. Mission Taco co-founder and CEO Adam Tilford says the change is already saving jobs.

“Absolutely, we’re already staffing back up for tonight’s shift, we were so busy yesterday that we’re already bringing back people to help,” he said. “Our sales yesterday were probably up 30 to 40 percent over last week’s sales. It’s awesome.”

The waiver allowing curbside mixed drinks is effective until May 15.