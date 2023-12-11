ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Federal authorities confirmed Park Rangers are investigating a reported sexual assault that happened on the grounds of the Gateway Arch. Police sources said it happened last Wednesday, December 6, at around 5 p.m.

A spokeswoman for Gateway Arch National Park confirmed the reported incident on Monday evening.

“NPS Law Enforcement officers made an arrest relative to a reported sexual assault. We cannot comment on any details relative to that arrest at this time as this investigation is ongoing,” the statement read.

Sources said Metro Link security cameras happened to catch a person of interest on its state-of-the-art security cameras.

Bi-State Development General Manager of Security Kevin Scott wrote in a statement that Metro Transit Public Safety is assisting federal authorities in the investigation.

“Although the incident occurred off of our property, our camera technology allowed us to provide the images, which were released to law enforcement in this matter,” Scott wrote. “Metro Transit will always support our law enforcement partners in their ongoing efforts to make our region safer.”

The area around the Arch has seen big technological upgrades. In May, the Port Authority signed off on applying for a $300,000 grant to improve security cameras along the boulevard in front of the Arch.

Park Rangers have not released the suspect’s name or what, or if any charges, have been filed.