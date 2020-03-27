Sick woman finally gets her doctor ordered coronavirus test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 50-year-old woman who may have been exposed to the gas station employee who tested positive, got her test Thursday. She spoke to Fox 2 Wednesday about being repeatedly turned away, even with a doctor’s order. A doctor also explained why it’s so hard, with doctors faced with growing ethical choices about how and who they can help.

Dr. Mimi Vo was one of the first St. Louis doctors to publicly start raising awareness about coronavirus. She said the landscape is changing by the hour. Dr. Vo said, “What you’re seeing on the streets – empty – it’s absolutely not like that in the hospitals right now, even in our Missouri hospitals

She says doctors are faced with ethical choices they never predicted, like her recent move to telemedicine. Dr. Vo explained, “Out of my 30 patients, if 10 of them were positive patients, I have to protect the other 20. So it’s a math game and that’s what’s happening across the country.”

It may have weighed into one woman’s failure to get a test, even with a doctor’s order. She told us Wednesday about being turned away at a drive through test site. She told us through her incessant coughing, at the time, “So I guess I just have to sit here (cough). I guess I just have to sit here until I can’t hardly breathe and call an ambulance and I think that’s wrong because it puts them in danger – and the ambulance.”

The next day, after multiple visits, phone calls and her story on Fox 2 - she got her test at Christian Northeast Hospital.

She described how, “…they’re like – roll your window back up. It was kind of weird. There was like 8 people and I mean they are in complete hazmat suits.”

She says she and her husband must live in different parts of her house until she gets her results. She said, “So he’ll put the food on the stairs and when I get done eating then I disinfect it, I bleach it, then when he gets home from work you know he just takes everything upstairs we’ve gotta be precautious.”

She says she was told she’ll hear back in 3 – 5 days. Meanwhile we’re hearing from more people saying their results are taking much longer. One woman emailed me today that she’s now being told she’ll get results after 14 days. She’s now having second thoughts about getting tested at all – thinking maybe she shouldn’t have bothered possibly exposing health care workers.