ST. LOUIS – Even Missouri’s governor is asking why police bodycam footage can’t be released after a St. Louis police SUV crashed into an LGBT+ bar, which ended with the owner’s arrest.

The FOX Files pushed for answers and accountability Wednesday, two days after the crash and arrest of Bar:PM co-owner Chad Morris.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Tracy has not answered any questions related to the incident and was unavailable for an interview on Wednesday. That was the same case for Mayor Tishaura Jones.

Around noon though, St. Louis police held its weekly scheduled media briefing and reporters were lined up to ask questions.

St. Louis Police Lt. Colonel Renee Kriesmann said the officers in the SUV were working an overtime detail and the officer admits to being distracted by his in-car radio.

“Immediately after the accident, the involved officer who was driving expressed remorse to the owner of the bar, who had come down from his residence after the collision,” Kriesmann said.

Kriesmann said every aspect of the incident is being thoroughly investigated.

Authorities said they have conducted a forensic review of the police cruiser, which includes analyzing the vehicle’s black box. Police said it shows the SUV was traveling a little below 40 miles per hour, but about 20 miles per hour around the time of the impact.

Kriesmann said department policy is being followed. But in accordance with that policy, the officer involved in the wreck was not given an alcohol or drug test.

“We did not do a toxicology report. There’s no indication that there was any reason to do it,” she said.

The commander said policy states the department can order toxicology if there’s suspicion the officer was under the influence or after a critical incident, like an officer-involved shooting.

Chief Tracy was not at the media briefing and has not publicly addressed the incident.

“We do these briefings on Wednesdays. I think everyone is comfortable with these briefings,” Kriesmann said. “As a matter of course, we have internal commanders do these briefings.”

Authorities originally charged bar owner Chad Morris with a felony, but the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office reduced that to a misdemeanor. Morris now faces fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.

According to a probable cause statement, police claim Morris refused to back away from the crash site and struck the officer in the chest with an open hand.

While Morris’ attorney said that’s not the case, St. Louis police will not release the bodycam footage of the incident, citing an ongoing investigation.

Governor Mike Parson wants to know why the department has not released the bodycam footage.

“The best thing you can do for all parties, media, and everyone else is be as transparent as you can, as quick as you can,” Parson said. “I mean, if you have bodycam footage, I’m not sure why you wouldn’t release it, but again, I’m not here investigating that case.”

Both of the officers involved in the wreck are on full-duty status.

Police said there’s no dashcam video because the officers were in an older SUV, which records reveal is a 2020 Tahoe.