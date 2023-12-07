ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Three men arrested last week in a St. Charles County torture and kidnapping case had hoped to get a chance to bond out of jail. Instead, they learned in court that they’ll have to wait another week to try convincing a judge for a bond reduction.

Court records say St. Charles County Police uncovered the case when doing a welfare check at a property on Highway D in Defiance. Police say the victim ran out of the home screaming for help.

Three defendants, Venkatesh Sattaru, Nikhil Penmatsa, and Sravan Penumetcha are each charged with six felony counts, including trafficking for the purposes of slavery, kidnapping, and abuse through forced labor.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Joe McCulloch said in a news conference after the arrests that the suspects are related to both each other and the victim. He also described the defendants as people of influence, wealth and connections to India.

McCulloch said because of the defendants’ wealth and influence, his office asked the courts to set no bond, and the courts agreed.

Today was a chance for the defendants to set bond to a point they may have a chance at release. All three defendants told the judge via speakerphone from the jail that they’d hired attorneys, but those attorneys have not yet entered their appearances. The judge said that means they will have to wait until next Thursday to make their bond reduction arguments.