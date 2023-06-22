ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis alderman and key member of short-term rental hearings has recused himself from future meetings after the FOX Files uncovered, he has properties listed on Airbnb.

Alderman Shane Cohn (Ward 3) said he should’ve been more up front about the properties he’s listed on Airbnb’s website and his plan not to partake in the vote.

The FOX Files uncovered two of Cohn’s properties listed on the short-term rental website, which are located near his own home. One rental is $93 a night and another is $89.

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Megan Green said Cohn did not plan on voting, and he is “in alignment” with Proposition R recently passed by voters, which prohibits alderpersons from taking actions on policies where they have a personal or financial conflict of interest, because has not voted on any of the bills.

“That was not interpreted as meaning as you could not preside over a meeting, but out of an abundance of caution, he has agreed to recuse himself going forward,” Green said.

Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Cohn said he could have a thoughtful and deliberate process involving public input and education. He promised to disclose that he’s a short-term rental property owner at the next committee meeting.

By 11 a.m., Cohn recused himself from future hearings involving short-term rental properties.

Cohn said he’s not trying to hide anything and thought all his colleagues were aware, but the FOX Files is aware of at least two officials who were in the dark.

“I know that he notified our office,” Green said. “I thought that the entire committee had been notified.”

He issued the following statement, saying in part:

I have operated a short-term rental property. I also live near other short-term rental properties. Mine is carefully curated. Not all such short-term rentals are, and have caused great concerns from neighbors, and that’s a problem. I have always supported the regulation of short-term rentals. I look forward to this finally happening this session.

Green believes it’s a good move for Cohn to recuse himself.

“While it’s not explicitly required for him to do so, I think just given where the board has been in the not-so-distant past, it’s a good move for him to be stepping aside on this issue,” she said.

The committee’s vice chair, Alderwoman Cara Spencer, will preside over future hearings where short-term rental proposals are being discussed.

The next hearing is July 11.