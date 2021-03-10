St. Louis County says it’s owed more than $1M over accountant’s failure; employee speaks out

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County says it just discovered more than $1 million it’s failed to collect for housing federal inmates. FOX 2 spoke exclusively to the jail accountant who says she’s being blamed.

Kerah Braxton, the accounting supervisor at the St. Louis County Justice Center, says she was shocked when the new director said she’s responsible for more than a million dollars of unbilled money.

“I was taken aback because this is the first I heard anything,” she said.

Braxton says she just found out she’s suspended with no pay and that she was told by the new Justice Center director. He’s the fifth person to be in charge in the last 18 months.

Braxton acknowledges the books are a mess.

“The issues were already being addressed and they were being addressed – and they were being address vigorously,” she said.

The St. Louis County Executive’s Office confirmed to FOX 2 that a “…review revealed at least $1 million of invoices that had not been issued. As a result, (the director) immediately notified federal and local law enforcement and began appropriate personnel proceedings.”

Braxton says she’s the only one she knows of who’s suspended, despite the fact she only recently took the position. She says it was just this past August when she picked up the accounting supervisor position that put her in charge of these millions.

Braxton says it’s been only, “…for a period of months, in the midst of a pandemic, where I was put on other projects such as PPE equipment that everyone desperately needed.”

“I never got the training that I should have had.”

She says she’s not the top accountant at the Justice Center. She says she has an accounting manager and that her manager has a boss. She questions why she’s getting all the blame, especially since she claims she was correcting billing problems.

“There’s a much bigger mess potentially,” she said.

Braxton described finding that the jail was overbilling the federal government.

“I would go as far as to say we’ve been overcharging the us marshals for years,” she said. “If three people are being transported to court together, that’s one bill. That’s not three separate bills for each person and that’s what I was seeing on a lot of them.”

She’s appealing her discipline. The St. Louis County Executive’s office had no further comment beyond its statement about the million dollars it believes the feds owe them in unbilled housing expenses.

