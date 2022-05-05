ST. LOUIS — A female corrections officer, employed at the St. Louis Justice Center for about four years, was arrested Thursday while working.

It was a short walk for St. Louis police, who walked her just a few floors from where she was monitoring jail cells. They then placed her inside a jail cell, where she now awaits a criminal charge.

It went down just before noon today. FOX 2 IS not releasing her name because she has not been charged by the prosecutor’s office at the time of this report.

Our sources said the corrections officer was bringing in contraband, including drugs – and possibly fentanyl. It will take lab testing to confirm the type of drug.

FOX 2 reached out for a response from the jail, and Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons Abdullah wrote: “The Corrections Division initiated an internal investigation several months ago in the City Justice Facilities. This investigation resulted in an arrest of a correctional officer.”

This is the second major case that FOX 2 recently reported involving a St. Louis jail employee. In a separate case, former corrections officer Demeria Thomas faces sentencing later this month for what we exposed when we revealed a jail video of her allowing an inmate attack.