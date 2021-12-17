St. Louis man charged with sexually abusing teen at summer camp

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. — A 40-year-old St. Louis man was charged with sexually abusing a teen girl who he worked with at Camp Wartburg in Waterloo, Illinois.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said Matthew T. Hubbard groomed a teen at the camp, isolating her from friends and family.

Camp Wartburg told FOX 2 that it reported the accusation to authorities.

“To the best of our knowledge, none of the incidents in question occurred on the camp’s property,” a statement from the camp reads.

The Sheriff says the sexual abuse happened in several states.

“It involved going across state lines and involved another investigation by an agency down in Tennessee,” said Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing.

He said the suspect learned he was being investigated and became a fugitive. The victim returned to St. Louis and Hubbard was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

“We believe he learned there were charges against him and he actually responded back up to St. Louis and went to the victim’s house and actually shot himself,” Rohfling said.

Hubbard recovered, and on Dec. 14, authorities took him to jail from the hospital.

“This is not your typical juvenile sex abuse case because of the fact the individual involved, the alleged victim in the case, was 17 years old,” said Hubbard’s attorney, Matt Radefeld. “She was not a camper at the camp, but rather she was employed at the camp. In the state of Illinois, 17 years of age is legal.”

Radefeld said prosecutors are making a case claiming his client was in a position of trust or authority. He said that isn’t true because he claims the 40-year-old did not supervise the teen.

Camp Wartburg also said in a statement: “Our sympathy’s go out to the victim and her family for this deeply-concerning situation. Our primary concern at Camp Wartburg is always for the safety and well-being of all our campers and staff.”

Sheriff’s investigators added that there is no evidence there are other victims.