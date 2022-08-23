ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man says the attacks are real and yet he’s been criminally charged for multiple 911 calls.

“If somebody is on the hood of your car, smashing your windshield in, you’re going to call 911,” Josh Knight said.

Knight has pictures to prove what he says are violent attacks by his ex-girlfriend.

“I’ve been terrorized, stalked, harassed; not just here at my home but at my job,” he said.

“He is not making it up,” Patrick Mullen, a co-worker, said. “It’s unfortunate to see what that man’s gone through.”

Mullen says he’s witnessed some of the attacks.

“He is absolutely justified in calling,” he said.

Yet Knight received a summons from the St. Louis City Counselor’s Office, charging him with the crime of nuisance.

“I’ve called 911 and I should’ve called a non-emergency number, every time I was stalked, harassed, or having my property destroyed,” Mullen said he was told. “They told me it was up to a $1,000 fine and up to a year in jail.”

An automated message at the City Counselor’s Office says there’s no one available to pick up the phone. A FOX 2 news crew went inside, where an employee said there was no one available to answer our questions.

We also inquired with the police, who told us, “We do not comment on pending criminal matters.”

“There’s no reason he should be charged with anything besides reaching out to the people that we should reach out to when we have a problem,” Mullen said.

Knight’s trial is in October.

“When I was speaking to the detective, he told me I have to use my discretion to deem whether it’s an emergency or not,” Knight said. “It’s to the point now where I don’t even want to call for help.”