ST. LOUIS – A youth football coach is recovering after he was shot during practice Tuesday in front of his players.

The FOX Files has learned that Shaquille Latimore, 30, was shot several times at Sherman Park, and the gunfire allegedly came from an angry parent. Latimore was coaching a CityRec league football team that consisted of mostly 9- and 10-year-olds.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged Daryl Clemmons, 43, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the investigation. According to court records obtained by FOX 2, Clemmons was “upset with [the coach] for not starting his son.”

Shaquille Latimore recovering at a hospital. (Photo provided by: Semiko Latimore)

Latimore’s mother, Semiko, spoke briefly with FOX 2 on Thursday afternoon. She also took a picture of him on Wednesday being treated at the hospital and encouragingly holding a “thumbs up” pose.

She also said her son was able to meet with police, who came to his hospital bed. Lattimore reviewed some images from police and picked the suspect out of a lineup.

Latimore was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday with critical injuries, but is considered to be in stable condition.

