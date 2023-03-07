ST. PETERS, Mo. – Investigators have identified the man responsible for shooting a woman at a Schnucks parking lot in St. Peters, and have connected him to other crimes in St. Louis County.

Cooperation among the authorities, as well as surveillance video and fingerprints, helped law enforcement connect the dots to crimes across the St. Louis metro area.

Police claim Tyrone Miller of O’Fallon, Illinois, left fingerprints on the front passenger window of a vehicle last Friday when he tried and failed to snatch a purse from a woman in the passenger seat. Instead, Miller reportedly shot the woman in the ear, with the bullet coming out of her jaw.

The victim’s husband said he remembered the shooter’s car was parked just a few spaces away in the same row.

St. Charles County court records indicate license plate readers helped identify the vehicle as an Avis rental car from St. Peters. That vehicle was later found dumped and wiped clean of evidence in East St. Louis, Illinois.

Charging documents from the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office indicate a “series of similar purse snatching and robberies in multiple jurisdictions,” including one in Shrewsbury, in which police say “Miller was positively identified walking inside the Dierberg’s store” just hours before the attempted robbery outside the St. Peters Schnucks.

FOX 2 also learned of a theft near the Walmart in Chesterfield on March 2 that may be connected. There was no reported violence in that incident, in which a person in a grey or silver SUV stole something from someone who was not paying attention.

Police records indicate Miller has an extensive criminal history, which includes kidnapping.