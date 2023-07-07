ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police brutality investigation is underway several days after an apparently-beaten man was found in an open field in Kinloch.

On the Fourth of July, just before 9 p.m., a woman driving by happened to spot the man lying in the grass, apparently injured. The witness reported she saw police officers around him, but none from a department several towns over. That caught her attention.

She said those officers took off, leaving the man behind.

There were allegations made in a Facebook post, with pictures and a video of St. Louis County Police responding to the injured man. The witness asked not to be identified.

The St. Louis County Police Department told FOX 2, “Arriving officers made contact with an adult male suffering from apparent bodily injuries, who was conscious and alert and informed officers he had been assaulted…the investigation is ongoing.”

The Northwoods Police Department is the agency accused in the Facebook post of leaving the man. Police Chief Dennis Sheriff confirmed an outside investigation when we asked, “Has St. Louis County been in touch with your department?”

Chief Shireff responded, “Yes they have, yes they have,” adding, “Crimes Against Persons have reached out to us and asked for our assistance and whatever they need. We’re going to make sure that we do that.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Chief Shireff says he’s giving county police investigators full access to find the truth.

“Right now, what we want to do is follow their lead and do whatever is necessary to get to the bottom of whatever the investigation is that they’re doing,” so” said Shireff. “We’re looking at doing an administrative side once we find out more about the situation.”

He added that he wants to reserve judgment until the investigation is complete.

Police vehicle tracking could provide answers, like possible blood evidence in a police car, as well as dashcam or body cam depending on how those devices are activated.

Shireff commented, “If my officers, or anything that has occurred in St. Louis County that has violated the rules and the policies and procedures of the City of Northwoods, then we will take action on it.”

The man left in the field has not been identified. St. Louis County police say he was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. FOX 2 follow up soon with the investigative findings into the alleged police misconduct.