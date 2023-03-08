ST. PETERS, Mo. – The alleged Schnucks parking lot shooter was already a wanted man with a reported violent criminal history.

According to court records, 24-year-old Tyrone Miller went out of his way to look for victims. His last known address was an extended-stay motel in O’Fallon, Illinois. It’s right off Interstate 64, which would’ve put Miller about a 45-minute drive from where he found his alleged victims across the Mississippi River.

Police are now investigating Miller’s connection to a robbery near a Shrewsbury Dierbergs, a theft near a Walmart in the Chesterfield Valley, and the shooting that happened in the parking lot of a St. Peters grocery store, for which the suspect has been charged.

Miller was charged with first-degree felony assault, armed criminal action, and attempted robbery for what happened last Friday around 8 p.m. in the parking lot. Police said Miller shot a shopper in the face after failing to steal her purse.

FOX 2 has learned Miller was already wanted for a 2019 domestic battery charge in St. Clair County, Illinois. Court records showed he listed his address at that time as Loisel Drive in East St. Louis. The state’s attorney’s office said a bench warrant was issued when he did not appear for a hearing on a petition to revoke his probation.

Court records, in that case, said Miller struck a woman and “grabbed (her) by the hair and struck her head against the wall,” then detained her in a bathroom.

In 2018, Miller was found guilty of domestic assault in Franklin County, Kentucky, according to court records.

The suspect’s latest alleged attack in the St. Peters parking lot has shoppers shaken, as it appears the 52-year-old female suspect was shot for simply trying to hang on to her purse.

Police are still searching for Miller to arrest him and take him into custody.