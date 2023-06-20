ST. LOUIS – The teenager arrested after a mass shooting in downtown St. Louis has been released from custody.

A court spokesperson said they took the charges the police requested under advisement but then requested detectives keep investigating.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they requested the Juvenile Family Court hold the juvenile suspect, but the court refused and asked for additional investigative work to be done.

Police and court officials have not said what charges they have requested.

“This is still an ongoing investigation, and despite the fact that this juvenile suspect was released, he may still face additional charges,” said Sgt. Charles Wall for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The city’s police chief said earlier in the week that multiple guns were used in the shooting that left 10 teens shot.

Authorities announced Tuesday that they needed assistance searching for additional suspects connected to the shooting.

If anyone has information about what happened, contact the police.