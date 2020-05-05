The tale of two businesses that take the opposite approaches you might expect

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – Businesses prohibited from opening are opening anyway. Others that have the green light are remaining closed inside.

You might think Mexican restaurants in St. Charles County would be rejoicing their ability to re-open for tomorrow’s Cinco de May, the biggest day of the year for them. Yet we found a restaurant that says it’s putting safety over profits.

Meanwhile, we found a St. Louis County gym defying the “stay at home” order that stands on the other side of the Missouri River.

Outside the House of Pain gym on Dorsett, we found people lined up to get inside at 7 a.m. About eight people were waiting outside. The gym’s not hiding anything. It posted on Facebook that it’s open for business from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with strict rules to stay 6 feet apart and wear a mask when you’re inside.

Owner Joe Corbett talked about it from his Chesterfield location.

“We’ve been in business for 3 years and we’ve had a ton of people counting on us for their daily routine. We’d be opening our doors and we’d have the same people in at 5 in the morning, 9 a.m., noon, 5 o’clock after work – and these people count on the gym as part of their mental stability and sanity,.” Saud Joe Corbett, owner of House of Pain gym.

Compare that to what may be a more surprising response from a family-owned Mexican restaurant. Tequila Mexican restaurant on Muegge in St. Charles will remain closed inside even though tomorrow is its biggest day of the year.

“They said we could open. We want to so bad but we just have to wait,“ she added, “It was a really hard decision. We literally made (the decision) last night. We waited ‘till the last minute to kind of figure out what’s everybody else thinking? What are some opinions of our customers? What are some opinions of our employees? And kind of took all that into account and you know we think God will bless us either way,” said Tonya Estrada.

That means their tables will remain empty, and their 185 seats, each of them which are worth potentially hundreds of dollars apiece on Cinco de Mayo. The restaurant is the only income for the Estrada family.

“We are just a little bit cautious because it only takes one infected person to infect everyone here. We don’t want to have to completely close down. We don’t want our employees to be sick. We don’t want to be part of the continual spread of the virus. We just decided that even though it’s Cinco de Mayo week and we would love to be open, that it would be best for us to not.”

House of Pain’s Corbett says he’s also considering people’s health in his decision to open.

“We have many members who were obese and lost weight. They maintain their health through coming to the gym every day. We have heart patients. We have cancer survivors. They’re all here for the same reasons and that’s to maintain their health,” said Corbett.

In Maryland Heights where people were lined up to enter House of Pain gym this morning, it’s also interesting to note two anchor stores, Dobbs on one side and ACE Hardware on the other both are deemed essential and are as busy as ever.