The tale of two undercover officers with two different experiences based on race

ST. LOUIS – Gripping testimony from officers about the night St. Louis Police officers beat one of their own. FOX 2 has been in the courtroom the entire trial. Wednesday’s testimony revealed how two undercover officers had two entirely different experiences the night of the beating.

On the night of Sept. 17, 2017, two St. Louis Police officers were trying to blend in with protestors as they documented crimes.

Court testimony revealed how officer Luther Hall, who is Black, encountered white police officers and was beaten. White officer Lewis Naes testified how he was hit with a bean bag round from police when in the crowd, then was confronted by black officers who arrested him without violence, and by the book.

Both Hall and Naes were working undercover to document crimes, like suspects who were breaking windows and turning over flower planters.

The protests were in response to the 2017 Jason Stockley verdict. Naes described getting split up from Hall in the chaos. When they saw each other later that night, Naes said he noticed Hall had a bloody lip and cuts to his ear and elbow. He asked what happened and that Hall’s response was that he, “got his (expletive) kicked by police.”

Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum drew a distinction between what happened to each officer in his cross-examination. He challenged the white undercover officer, Naes, pointing out that Naes said he had his hands up at all times when approached by his black fellow officers. Rosenblum said the black undercover officer mistakenly beaten was hiding in a small, dark space without his hands up.