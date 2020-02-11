Three men say DFS worker paid them $10 and gingerbread cookies to lie to grand jury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – They say it’s a decades-old lie. Three brothers say—as children—they were told to lie about being sexually abused in order to leave foster care. They’re speaking up in order to clear a man’s name.

Curtis Scott Hansen is registered as a sex offender for something his reported victims say he did not do. You don’t have to take his word for it – ask the people he’s accused of molesting.

Charles, Jason, and Clinton Britton say Hansen never molested them.

“No, you won’t find anybody to say Scott molested them,” Jason said. “Scott’s actually good person.”

The three brothers have been trying to get somebody to listen to them for more than 30 years. All three have sworn under oath that it didn’t happen.

So why does the legal system say that it did? You have to go back to 1987.

The Britton brothers were 8, 9, and 10 years of age. The Missouri Division of Family Services (DFS) had taken them from their home for truancy, skipping school, and placed them in three different homes.

Each boy said their DFS caseworker told them to make up a story about their adoptive uncle: Scott Hansen, who was a teenager at the time. They said their caseworker promised they could go home to their parents – and they’d get gingerbread cookies and $10 each.

Charles, the oldest, says he did not lie to the grand jury that day in 1987, but he understands why his brothers did.

“If you tell a 10, 11-year-old kid who’s been put out of their home and haven’t seen their parents in a year and a half—at all, no contact—you tell us this: ‘You’re going to get to go home.’ So, they told them what they thought they wanted to hear because they thought they were going to go home.”

Even after testifying, the boys didn’t get to go home to their mother and father.

The two youngest say they immediately regretted lying but told Fox 2 no one would listen. A decade ago, as adults, they agreed to go under oath to an attorney Hansen hired to clear his name.

The attorney asked them how old they were at the time and what happened the day they testified to the grand jury.

“We were sitting on a bench and I remember Don giving us a Boatmen’s Bank envelope – white envelope,” Clinton said. “It had $10 in it. He said we’re all getting that and some gingerbread cookies.”

Curtis Scott Hansen just wants his name back.

“I’ve been fighting for this for 31 years of my life, you know. It’s time. Let me be able to walk down the street and not have to worry about people looking at me,” he said.

“He never held any ill will. He just asked what, you know, he just asked why would we say that?” Charles said. I was like, ‘They wanted to go home.’ We was kids. We was scared, you know?”

Attorney Matt Radefeld then made a shocking discovery that appears to explain more about this social worker.

“When I saw the name of the social worker who had been on that case, it was a name that I had heard before,” he said. “There’s some cases that you just kind of remember and that name when I heard it, it stuck out. I put two and two together of who he was and how he was a convicted child molester.”

This man—a convicted child molester—had been working for the state?

“That’s correct,” Radefeld said.

Next week in the Fox Files, find out who this now former DFS social worker was and why Missouri appears to be ignoring not only what happened to Scott Hansen and the Britton brothers, but also questions about the child protective system.