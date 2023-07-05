ST. LOUIS – Two lives were lost in two different cities, but there was one big complaint during the weekend storms: 911.

In Jennings, 5-year-old RJ Thomas died when a tree fell into his bedroom. The boy’s mother, LaWanda Thomas, rushed into his bedroom to help.

“I kept on telling him to hold on. I was right there. I’m not going nowhere. I’m right here,” Thomas said.

She called 911.

“A gentleman answered told me he had to switch me over to somebody else,” Thomas said.

She waited and waited and waited for St. Louis County 911 to pick up.

St. Louis County police officer Adrian Washington confirmed Wednesday that it took 13 minutes to answer.

“[It] consisted of ringing (not a mechanical failure, just waiting to be answered). When our call taker answered the call, the caller hung up at the same time,” Washington said.

County police said the call was immediately returned, and the 911 call taker spoke with a woman.

“During that time, the call was entered simultaneously as a City of Jennings precinct police officer was calling out over the radio after being made aware of the incident by a citizen,” Washington said.

In the Grove neighborhood, 33-year-old Kate Coen died when a tree fell on her car during the storm.

Sebastian Montes said he and others called 911 about the woman being trapped and injured, but no one answered.

He started live streaming on Instagram to try to get help.

“Hey, if anyone’s listening to this, please call 911,” he yelled.

Coen was unconscious but breathing.

The city is investigating what went wrong and why so many have reported their calls going unanswered.

Here’s what the Fox Files have figured out so far:

3:40 p.m.: Storm approaches the metro

3:45 p.m.: 911 calls started about woman being trapped in a car

3:57 p.m.: EMS receives call

4:14 p.m.: Police department receives call

4:16 p.m.: Fire department receives call

4:29 p.m.: First responders arrive to woman

“When the paramedics and fire department came in, first thing they said, she has a pulse,” Montes said.

Montes said firefighters were trying to remove the tree by cutting it in half. He said about 30 minutes later, the woman died.

St. Louis Department of Public Safety Interim Director Charles Coyle said the city received 1,076 calls between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, which is more than double the call volume at the same time last year and in 2021.

Coyle said the department is looking into why some reported not being able to reach 911.

“Some of the callers that had mentioned that they called and couldn’t get through, if we could get their telephone numbers, we could actually track those calls,” Coyle said.

City officials said anyone who tried calling 911 but couldn’t should contact 314-622-3392. People are asked to leave their name, phone number, and the time of the call on Saturday.

St. Louis Department of Public Safety Communications Director Monte Chambers said multiple calls were answered regarding this incident across dispatch channels.

“Units based at firehouses in proximity to this incident were already responding to storm-related emergencies in other areas of the city, with fire performing 45 runs during this time period,” Chambers said. “This case remains under review by the Department of Public Safety.”

There were four people assigned to answer 911 calls during Saturday’s storms. Nine people were serving as EMS and fire dispatchers, who can also help answer calls when needed.

If emergency calls are not answered, they’re switched to the city’s Viper system, according to Coyle.

“[They’re] asked to push one for EMS, two for fire, and three for police,” Coyle said.

Montes said he never reached the city’s automated system.

Both city and county officials reminded people Wednesday that if they call 911, don’t hang up. Calls are answered in the order they are received.

