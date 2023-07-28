ST. LOUIS – An Uber driver says she is concerned for women’s safety if they don’t make sure license plates match what shows in the Uber app.

FOX 2 spoke with Sara, the driver from our previous story, who denied picking up a woman and dropping her off at a gas station instead of her intended destination, which was her home.

Sara sent FOX 2 a ‘Life 360’ app that shows where she drove Friday night in Belleville, Illinois.

Sara said she went to pick up Kristina Caruso but didn’t find Caruso waiting for a ride. So she said she canceled the ride and moved on.

That Life 360 app revealed she never drove anywhere near Alorton, where Caruso claimed she was dropped off and told her payment had failed.

According to Sara, Uber verifies payment before the passenger enters the car. She also explained that in cases where a driver cancels a ride, another driver can pick it up, which is why a second driver may have shown up for the pickup.

What is unknown is who was driving the third car Caruso got into and why they took her to the Alorton gas station.

Sara fears Caruso got into a car that wasn’t even an Uber. As a woman, she said she agrees it’s very frightening and pointed out anyone using an Uber should always make sure the license plate sent to you in the app for your driver matches the car that shows up.