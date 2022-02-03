Unpaid taxes discovered during fire department’s fight against vacant death traps

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department is beginning a new fight against vacant homes hiding as death traps. Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson is determined to document homes that are too dangerous for his firefighters to enter during a fire.

Jenkerson took a FOX 2 news crew down one street with several vacant homes.

“You’ve got burn stains on a couple of the windows, so that’s indicative of a previous fire, which causes you a little bit of issue,” he said, pointing to one house in particular.

We walked down Leffingwell Avenue, where he also pointed out potentially dangerous steps.

“If firefighters walk up on the front porch, will that front porch collapse on them?” he said.

The fire chief spotted more than 20 potential hazards that he could see from the front. He said firefighters survey the area similarly when they respond to a fire and pointed out that we were only looking at one of four sides – the front. As we walked partially around one building, he added, “Look at the side of the building here. We’ve got a course of bricks that’s totally missing. It’s pretty indicative we’re going to have a failure right above the fireplace.”

Twenty years ago, they’d spray paint “NO FD” to warn firefighters not to enter until city counselors at the time questioned whether they were breaking graffiti laws.

“They didn’t like the way that looked and we were trying to get the firefighters a quick look and that’s before we had computers on all the trucks,” Jenkerson said.

This week, they’re beginning a computerized ranking in which they will inspect and safety rate vacant buildings one by one.

“That one building caused the death of one of my firefighters. Believe me, that hits home and I don’t want to see that. It can’t happen,” he said.

Firefighter Benjamin Polson died last month in a burning vacant home with mysterious owners no one can find.

City records say it’s owned by Lillian and Joseph Ashford, and Bertha Robinson, who list their billing address as a P.O. Box in Arkansas. A tax record check shows they’re two years delinquent on property taxes.

FOX 2 found one of the owners also owns a vacant lot, leaving a billing address in Jefferson County. That middle-class home in Jefferson County now shows it’s owned by “Home Partners of America” based in Chicago. We visited the home and spoke with a woman living there now who says she’s never heard any of those names.

While some owners remain elusive, many are easily identified in a list FOX 2 obtained of every vacant home. Most are owned by the city itself through the Land Reutilization Authority (LRA). Records show the LRA owns 3,000 vacant homes. That means 3,000 properties without the chance of collecting taxes. But there are thousands more, owned by private owners who are not paying their tax bills.

“It doesn’t just impact fire. It impacts police and all the departments in the city so that concerns me,” Jenkerson said.

The city’s database shows the second-biggest property owner behind LRA is a private company that’s failed to pay property taxes for years – Paul McKee’s Northside Regeneration.

Take Howard Street, where we found a handful of families living among vacant homes. One woman moved out because of a falling home connected to hers. Cassandra Hopkins says her family is barely hanging on.

“It’s destroying my momma’s house here. My momma was sitting in the front room and the drywall fell from next door,” she said.

Records show her family up to date on their taxes while many of the surrounding homes, owned by Northside Regeneration, are behind.

McKee responded by email saying, “Since we began our effort to revitalize north St. Louis, we have expended more than $7,500,000 toward real estate taxes, grass cutting and maintenance charges. There have been times in the past where we have fallen behind on these payments, but we always bring our obligations current.”

McKee said their commitment and investment brought progress, like the NGA and a new hospital, to the northside and that they are right now addressing what they owe. He said they’ll also begin demolishing some of their vacant buildings this March.

Meanwhile, Jenkerson’s vacant building ranking system could help determine which ones need immediate demolition.