ST. LOUIS – A homeless man charged with burglarizing a St. Louis nursing home that closed without notice is supposed to be on a GPS ankle monitor, but he failed to get the device installed, according to records.

Multiple court records reveal that St. Louis Associate Circuit Court Judge Rochelle Woodiest ordered Dawon Hicks, 44, to wear a GPS ankle monitor on Dec. 19. Records show Hicks was released as a family relative because he’s homeless.

Northview Village Nursing Home closed earlier this month. A probable cause statement states that St. Louis police found Hicks on Dec. 18 walking out of the building with two handsaws. Authorities charged him with second-degree burglary.

On Dec. 21, two days after Hicks’ release, the 22nd Judicial Circuit received notification that Hicks never showed up for his GPS monitor to be installed.

The FOX Files investigators asked the St. Louis Circuit Attorney about it a week later. Hours after our questions, prosecutors asked Associate Circuit Judge Catherine Dierker to revoke Hicks’ bond, which she approved. A new warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 29. As of this publication, he has not been arrested.

Hicks is not the first person this year to allegedly violate the conditions of their release.

In St. Louis County’s 21st Judicial Circuit, police said Trenell Johnson failed to abide by the rules of his GPS ankle monitor when investigators said the 18-year-old shot and killed a Clayton man.

Back in the city, the court docket shows Daniel Riley repeatedly violated his GPS ankle monitor at the same time St. Louis police said he ran over Janae Edmondson, a volleyball player visiting from Tennessee. She lost both her legs.