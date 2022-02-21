‘Was he just a case number?’ Foster parents say judge’s decision cost 4-year-old his life

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The foster parents of Zaydian Dopirak said a St. Louis County judge ignored warnings from social workers, a guardian ad litem, and a pediatrician. They said their 4-year-old then paid with his life last month.

Dawn James and her husband, Jeff James, took Zaydian in when he was 4 months old.

“He had a non-accidental traumatic brain injury at 5-weeks-old, and that’s what put him in the foster care system,” said Dawn. “From what we were told, he was held and his skull was crushed by hand.”

Jeff added: “We were told due to the initial brain injury that he would never walk.”

He not only walked – he thrived. He loved his dog and was glued to cardinal baseball.

“He was excelling in everything they said he would never do,” Dawn said.

The James’ petitioned for guardianship and after four years they never thought a judge would disagree.



“Everyone was on the same page,” Dawn said. “If this child were to be returned. something would happen to this child again.”

From state social workers to a pediatrician, the James’ told us that everyone testified it was too dangerous to send Zaydian back home.

“When you have so many people telling you that if this child is returned home, he will be killed? You need to listen to that,” Dawn said.

“We were shocked when the judge said she was going to do a trial reunification,” she continued.

They were due back in court this past Jan. 5 to see how reunification went. Zaydian died two days before that, after being diagnosed with multiple head injuries. The St. Louis County prosecutor charged his birth father Blake Dopirak with “abuse and neglect of a child, resulting in death.”

Dawn fought tears as she said, “I begged to be able to give this boy a life that he deserved. Why when you had so many people — was he just a number? Was he just a case number for you?”

Judge Diane Monahan oversaw Zaydian’s case. FOX 2 asked for not only a comment but also for a response to the James’ concern they could not appeal the decision or get an outside review. The judge has yet to respond.