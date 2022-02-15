Washington Park woman says her home has burned 3 times; officials need public’s help

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Washington Park Mayor Leanord Moore says he needs the state’s help after a fire destroyed its public safety building on Oct. 26, 2021. Moore acknowledged Tuesday that the building was not insured.

At the time, the Illinois State Fire Marshal said the fire’s cause was “undetermined.”

Mayor Moore said he recently learned the building could not be insured because of years of neglect by previous administrations, including several village bankruptcies. Moore took over last May. He spoke out today, surrounded by other public officials to say they’ve received little help.

“We have received more assistance from a private citizen here in this area than we have our local government and that just makes no sense,” he said.

A private citizen donated his industrial garage for Washington Park’s fire trucks. He also set up living quarters for the firefighters. Assistant Fire Chief Ronnie Harris says it’s enough to continue protecting residents in the village with a median income of about $23,000 a year.

“They call 911, they’re going to get 911. You’re going to get your fire department,” Harris said.

The area has been struck by at least five fires since the public safety building burned. FOX2 has captured several examples in the small village of about 3,000 people, just in the last couple of weeks.

On January 31, the Crown Food Mart burned to the ground. People were inside when the fire started. They escaped without injuries. The fire marshal is still investigating the cause.

Last week, two homes burned on the same street. The fire marshal is reportedly investigating both of those as suspicious.

Washington Park’s Fire Chief Preston Green said there hasn’t been an uptick in fires.

“It’s nothing out of the ordinary,” he said. “The fire department is out of the ordinary.”

However, Angela Wilson believes her case is also unusual. She says her home has burned three times.

“It was arson all three times,” she said. “I talked to the fire marshal and he told me the people next door with the cameras, they wouldn’t even open the door for him.”

Chief Green says that lack of citizen cooperation is one of the issues his department is going to tackle. He also took over just last May, running Washington Park’s Fire Department as chief while continuing with East St. Louis as a fire captain.