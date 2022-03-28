WELLSTON, Mo. — A long-abandoned home on Wells Avenue in Wellston finally came down today, making it the 33rd home to be demolished in the area in the last 12 months.

Neighbor Sara Ray complained about it to the You Paid For it Team twice in six months.

Wellston Councilman Samuel Shannon said Wellston has a long way to go, but he’s excited about the progress and assistance from companies like Equity Homes. “Everyone counts,” he said adding, “It’s not a matter of us tearing ‘em down. It’s just when we can tear them down.”

He said they’re often frustrated by the long legal process. He pointed to old Wellston High School, directly across the street from today’s demo. We could see boards broken loose and signs that people are living inside. Shannon says they’re working on getting ownership so they can take action here next.

“We know it’s an eyesore right now,” he said, “but we’re trying – we’re dealing with Normandy School for this property.”

Mid-County Fire Chief Brian Walsh says his firefighters can see the difference. He said Wellston is “…reducing the number as quickly as they can and as finances allow, but it’s certainly noticeable to us.”

We stood on a street where two more Wellston homes were recently demolished — on Valle Avenue as he said, “Knowing there’s not buildings here and over there makes it a lot safer for us.”

He’s a 37 -year veteran, who also worked for more than 30 years for the St. Louis Fire Department. His former colleague, St. Louis Firefighter Ben Polson, died in January of this year checking for people inside a burning vacant home.

Walsh said, “People comment that maybe you shouldn’t be going inside vacant buildings, but we really don’t know that they are. We’d like to prove to ourselves it’s not occupied.”

St. Louis is also making progress in demolishing homes. According to the city’s demolition tracker, 44 have been torn down just this year.

And St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says he’s ready to implement his plan to safety rate every vacant home. His men and women begin a safety blitz this weekend – boots on the ground inspecting abandoned homes and entering life-saving details into a computer system for firefighters