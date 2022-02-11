‘What’s going on?’ Two houses catch fire on same block in Washington Park

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Two houses on the same block in Washington Park, Illinois, caught fire this week.

The house struck overnight on 50th Street was still smoldering hours after firefighters left. Neighbors said it’s the second time the house recently burned and that another house on the block also burned on Monday.

Friday morning’s fire was at a house near 50th Street and Rosemont. Neighbors said it was almost renovated.

Two men driving by wondered why it continued to smolder in the rain. They didn’t want to be identified.

“What’s going on?” the men said. “Both of these houses were livable. They were not abandoned houses.”

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX captured Monday’s fire. That home is just five houses down from the one Friday morning.

Look closely at the house that burned last night and you can see places where it says “danger.”

A neighbor said that’s a warning for contractors to identify lead paint, so they don’t stir it up during a renovation. Those ‘danger’ warnings were hidden behind new siding until that siding melted away in the fire.”

The Washington Park Fire Department reported no injuries in either fire on the block. The Department is facing its own challenges, with its city complex burning down four months ago. Fire and Police were forced to find new stations.

Battalion Chief Ronnie Harris was not available to talk on camera because he’s working his full-time job. He said phone that both fires on 50th Street are both suspicious and both being investigated by the state fire marshal.