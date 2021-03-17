‘When I get a chance to talk to him, we’ll find a sinister reason’ – Defense preparing to attack credibility of beaten officer

ST. LOUIS – New evidence is being revealed in opening statements during the trial of police officers accused of beating their own colleague by mistake. A defense attorney countered with how he’s preparing to attack the alleged victim’s credibility and that he thinks we’ll find a sinister reason behind his story.

Three officers stand trial for what happened during 2017 protests. The protests followed the acquittal of former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley who was tried on a murder charge.

The defendants were part of a police task force team to prevent violence. Prosecutors say they instead, instigated it.

The federal prosecutor said in her opening statements, “We know from their own words that the officers were enjoying the situation and wanting to physically harm the protestors.”

She read from newly released texts from defendant Christopher Myers, who reportedly texted, “LOL, yeah but for some sick reason I live for this.” She said he also reportedly texted, “I think the bosses are being a little more lenient by the use of force by us (winkie emoji).”

Myers is charged with depriving his fellow officer’s civil rights in his beating and then lying to cover it up. Officer Dustin Boone faces the same two charges. Neither man still works for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Defendant Steven Korte still works for the department. He’s charged with one count of lying to investigators. The federal prosecutor said he lied to the FBI twice about his involvement in the mistaken arrest.

The prosecution said in opening that it will show video of the beating defendants allegedly tried to destroy. It added that the beating video will show an unjustified arrest and that the alleged victim, undercover police officer, did not resist.

Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum ended the day with his opening statement on behalf of his client Chris Myers.

Rosenblum said the prosecution’s video will show Myers was nowhere near the arrest and that his client was just doing his job. Rosenblum also told jurors that they’ll see a picture of his client’s face when Myers picks up the alleged victim’s phone, but that the picture is taken out of context.

Then he told jurors he’s going after the credibility the undercover officer.

“I can’t say why he lied, but I’ll show you the pictures and I suggest when I get a chance to talk to him we’ll find a sinister reason,” Rosenblum said.

Rosenblum is one of three defense attorneys, each representing a different client. Rosenblum finished his opening statement. The other two defense attorneys pick it up first thing Wednesday.

It should be noted that opening statements were threatened with a delay late in the afternoon as the judge considered a protest from prosecutors. The judge said she was not happy with what she described as a possible pattern of the defense trying to get an all-white jury.

There are black alternate jurors, but the judge said she was concerned enough with the main panel that she almost quashed the entire jury to start selection over again. She ultimately allowed the all-white jury to be seated, with the alternates containing minorities.