Why are St. Louis County liquor stores and adult shops open while parks are closed? We asked your representatives

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County has warned a lot of businesses to shut down, like book stores.

An adult novelty shop also claims to be essential. Dr. John’s in Fenton is open and the company’s founder told me by phone from Nebraska that he’s been given no warning to close. John Haltom said his unique suppliers have adjusted to the pandemic. He said, “A lot of our lube companies were switching over to make hand sanitizers.”

Haltom said he was also able to get protective masks from China and he sold 10,000 in one week. He said, “I paid 60 cents a mask. It cost me 7 cents apiece to have them air freighted in from China and then I sold them for 50 dollars for a box (of 50).” He added, “I’m not making any money on the masks.”

Liquor stores are open because the health department’s order says businesses are essential if they ship or deliver beverages. Under “essential activities” – “shopping for beverages” is listed.

We found County parks not only closed, but sometimes guarded by park rangers. County Councilman Rim Fitch is challenging it. He said, “It makes no sense to me that we have a complete shut down our parks as well.”

Reporter Chris Hayes asked, “Is it possible that closing County parks could drive people to other parks and maybe overload them more than they would be otherwise?” Fitch answered, “I’ve heard that from my municipal mayors. I have 22 municipalities in my council district and I’ve heard exactly that.”

Fitch says one of his constituents asked him about Dr. John’s and the confusion over what’s essential.

Fitch added, “I have yet to make any sense out of these restrictions. Most people can understand common sense restrictions. I’ve got no problem with social distancing, but what’s the difference if you have ten people at a grocery store or ten people at a church service – as long as it’s properly social distanced.

Some state parks and city parks in the county remain open, like in Shaw Park in Clayton where signs remind people to respect the virus and social distance.

St. Louis County followed up later to report that it did get a complaint last week about Dr. John’s remaining open. A spokesperson said county counselors will send the business a letter encouraging the business to call and explain more about why it considers itself essential.