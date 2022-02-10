Why cigarette smugglers find St. Louis increasingly attractive

ST. LOUIS — Illegal smugglers are finding St. Louis as a welcome headquarters to make millions. They can make their illegal profits off cigarettes. Just one pack of cigarettes could make a $2 profit, just by taking it to Illinois.



That’s because Missouri’s cigarette tax is just 17 cents on one pack of cigarettes. The cigarette tax is $2.98 in Illinois, on the same pack. And in Chicago, the cigarette tax jumps to $7.16. That discrepancy in taxes has led to a smuggling pipeline.

Smugglers sometimes hide their contraband in trash bags or grocery bags when they drive them across state lines. Other smugglers stack them neatly for maximum profit. From truckloads to passenger cars, one load could profit $10,000 just by driving it over the Mississippi. It could net $30,000 if they make it to Chicago.

“The numbers seem to continue to grow,” said David Harris, the director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. “We’re not going to stop every car that comes out and crosses the river from Missouri into Illinois and heads up 55, so we’re talking millions of dollars here.”

Harris’ department has its own investigators that make busts. He said smugglers often operate under an organized crime-like structure.

“It’s a big-time operation … just like any other crime operation that funds other activities,” he said.

The feds recently dismantled a St. Louis operation that was using P.O. Boxes in Creve Coeur and St. Charles County, while buying up cigarettes from Sam’s Club, Costco, and other outlets. Court records said the convicted smugglers must repay the government $53 million.

Membership clubs impose purchase limits and waiting periods to help combat smuggling, but a worker at the south St. Louis County Costco told us their location still sells $500,000 to $1 million in cigarettes every month.

The feds are watching, and they might have a new lead after a recent string of bizarre Quick Trip robberies. A suspect in court records said he was stealing Newport cigarettes to sell to a north St. Louis business.

“It’s hard. It actually angers me, to be honest,” said small business owner Demetrius Holloway.

He recently opened CNC Market on the Northside.

“There’s a lot of things that are going on that people don’t know about,” Holloway said.

While it’s hard enough to make it as a small business, Holloway said the shadow economy makes it harder.

“It’s a lot of stores that are selling a lot of bull crap,” he said. “I’m not doing it. I’m going to do it the right way or don’t do it at all.”

Holloway said he was a clerk at a convenience store raided in a 2016 cigarette smuggling investigation. He says that was a turning point for him to try working for himself.

“It was a dream of mine,” he said.

Missouri voters voted against two 2016 propositions that would have raised the state’s cigarette tax Meanwhile, Illinois cigarette taxes have continued to rise, making cigarette smuggling even more attractive.