O’FALLON, Mo. – Homeowners have been evacuated twice in two days after gas lines are hit by workers in O’Fallon, Missouri.

Meanwhile, residents said they still don’t have answers about a related home explosion earlier this year.

The house that exploded on March 1 looks the same as it did when it blew up. The bombed-out vehicles may be the only thing that can be identified in the pile that was once a home. About four surrounding properties remain condemned.

O’Fallon city officials hold off on digging permits for a while, to tighten up requirements but broadband companies are back in action now.

“You don’t know what you’re going to wake up to,” said Keith Standley.

Many homes on Standley’s street were evacuated twice this week after gas lines were hit.

“I really smelled the gas, to the point it was nauseating,” he said.

Standley said on Wednesday morning another gas line was hit in his front yard.

“I think it just needs to stop and reevaluate,” he said.

Another resident said they are “worried about everyone’s safety.”

“I’m concerned about everybody’s safety here – the workers, everyone,” said Melissa Davis.

Spire told Fox 2 Wednesday it received 285,000 calls in 2021 to mark gas lines in Eastern Missouri. Spire reports that it’s increased to 335,000 calls to mark gas lines so far in 2022. Spire also reports an 18% increase in gas line damages this year over last year, adding that broadband companies are increasingly responsible according to their statistics.

“We’re just worried because every day we’re like ‘Oh gosh, do I have to rush home to get my kids off the bus and evacuate?’” Davis said.

A broadband crew just finished digging in Davis’ neighborhood. She said she’s frustrated there’s still not a final investigative report about the March home explosion – which also followed digging by a broadband company’s subcontractor. The Public Service Commission reported Wednesday that it’s still working on it.

“We as a neighborhood are kind of sitting on pins and needles,” Davis said.

O’Fallon Fire Assistant Chief Andy Parrish said he understands the resident’s frustration about the situation.

“I think just not knowing probably creates a little bit of tension for people,” he said.

Parrish said they regularly train with Spire on proper responses and he encourages residents to call.

“We respond to all odors of gas and we investigate those,” Parrish said. “…whether it’s inside or outside we’ll check those out.”