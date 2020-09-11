FOX is airing a special sneak peek of The Masked Singer this Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Fans of The Masked Singer will not have to wait long for season four. The show is set to debut on Wednesday, September 23, at 7:00 pm.

Afterward, stick around for the premiere of I Can See Your Voice. An all-new music guessing game hosted by everyone’s favorite horrible guesser Ken Jeong.

Fans will not have to wait long for the new masked singer content though. FOX is airing a special sneak peek episode this Sunday, September 13 at 7:00 pm following the first NFL doubleheader of the season.