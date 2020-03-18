FOX2 Anchor John Pertzborn getting tested for coronavirus; his wife admitted to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - FOX2 anchor John Pertzborn is getting tested for coronavirus today and his wife spent the night in the hospital after getting tested yesterday.

Pertzborn, and his wife Mary, are under a 14-day self-quarantine at their home in Belleville after returning from a trip to London. They arrived in London days before news of the coronavirus broke in the United States.

When they returned home Saturday, they contacted Mercy because they had some of the symptoms the CDC mentioned. Mary’s congestion and coughing got worse and medical officials wanted her to get tested. Her conditions worsened and she was then advised to go to the emergency room.

John and his wife put their masks on and went to the emergency room. They were greeted by medical staff wearing protective gear. Mary was taken to an isolated room and John was asked to leave.

Mary is still waiting to find out if she tests positive for the coronavirus, but she does have a simple upper-respiratory virus. Mary does have a pre-existing condition connected to her lungs. She is expected to be released from the hospital today and will return to quarantine at home.

Today, John is getting tested. He says he has a slight cough but otherwise feels healthy. However, John is worried he could still be carrying the virus. While John and Mary were in London, they took precautions, tried not to touch their faces and stay away from crowds.

John says he is doing fine at home but is encouraging others to check-in on those who are isolated and may need some assistance.