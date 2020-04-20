FOX2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins and National Weather Service host a Virtual Storm Spotter class

ST. LOUIS – Spring is here, and that means the potential for severe weather. The National Weather Service (NWS) had to cancel its annual Storm Spotter classes due to coronavirus concerns.

FOX2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins and Kevin Deitsch, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service teamed up to bring you the presentation virtually.

The two meteorologists discuss what to look for when severe weather develops, how to take safety depending if you are at home or on the road, and how you can notify the NWS of what you are seeing in your neighborhood.

Click here to learn more about the NWS Skywarn program.