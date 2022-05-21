ST. LOUIS – An action-packed severe weather weekend leads to heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and lightning all hitting the St. Louis region Saturday.

The St. Louis region has noticed some on and off showers and storms into late Saturday evening, with precipitation slowly shifting southeast through the night. Due to the slow-moving nature of the cold front, multiple rounds of heavy rain may move over the same areas leading to flash flooding concerns. Severe thunderstorm warnings are also possible through the evening.

FOX2 viewers shared several photos of storm impacts and formation Saturday afternoon. In Eureka, Jenny Savage says lightning struck a tree near her home Saturday afternoon.

Jenny Savage -Eureka

Heavier storms from Saturday’s system formed south of St. Louis County. Viewers from Missouri and Illinois shared the following photos of the calm before the storms Saturday.

Crystal Mosley – Carlyle, IL

Lydia Cook – Mt. Vernon, IL

Dylan Vogelsang – Desloge, MO

Saturday’s storms come just two days after another strong severe-weather day in St. Louis that ended with 10 confirmed tornadoes in the region. No injuries have been reported from severe weather on either of those days.